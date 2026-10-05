Flash-flood warning in effect as a tropical wave continues to affect Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a flash-flood warning for Barbados as a tropical wave continues to affect the island.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall over a short period, generally less than six hours, is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

The tropical wave has generated pockets of intense rainfall across northern parishes, with accumulations of 35 millimetres already recorded within a short period.

The BMS says additional rainfall is likely, and with soils already saturated, flooding is more than likely to occur.

This activity is expected to spread across the island this afternoon and into tonight.

As a result, the flash-flood watch has been upgraded to a warning.

However, the flash-flood watch remains in effect for tonight.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has highlighted possible impacts, including:

Runoff from higher elevations.

Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Water settling on roads and fields.

Adjustments to water levels in existing water bodies, such as ponds.

Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and along coastal roads.

Delays on traffic routes, with some roads becoming impassable or cut off in and out of minor towns.

The public is encouraged to monitor official sources for further updates.

The flash-flood warning was issued at noon on October 5, 2026, and will be updated at 6 p.m. or sooner if conditions warrant.