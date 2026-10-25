A flash-flood watch is in effect for Barbados as an area of instability south of the island, combined with an upper-level trough and saturated ground from previous rainfall, increases the risk of flooding.

The Barbados Meteorological Services issued the watch at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

Barbados recorded rainfall accumulations exceeding 25 millimetres over the previous 24 hours. Further pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, with additional rainfall accumulations of between one and two inches possible.

The rainfall could result in flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Possible impacts include soil erosion, water accumulation on roads and fields, traffic delays, isolated road diversions, debris being carried by fast-moving water and rising water levels in ponds and other existing water bodies.

Members of the public are encouraged to monitor updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the Department of Emergency Management and the Government Information Service, as well as local media. They are also advised to follow recommendations from the Department of Emergency Management.

The flash-flood watch is scheduled to be updated at noon on Sunday, 25 October, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch means that heavy or excessive rainfall could result in rapid flooding, generally within two hours. It does not mean flooding will occur, but indicates that flooding is possible.

For further information, members of the public can visit the Barbados Meteorological Services website at www.barbadosweather.org or call its hotline on 976-2376 or the office on 535-0022.