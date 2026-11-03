A private jet plunged more than 27,000 feet in one minute before crashing into a roadway in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board.

The aircraft, a Learjet 60, was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas on Sunday when it encountered trouble over South Florida.

According to CNN, the sequence of events unfolded rapidly, with a routine report of ice and turbulence escalating into a desperate Mayday call before the aircraft went silent.

“We’re gonna crash into the ground!” co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras told air traffic controllers.

The pilot’s final transmission was: “We’re out of time.”

The jet struck Military Trail, a major roadway, nose-first before bursting into flames. Dashcam footage captured the impact, while bystander video showed a crater in the road, with the surrounding pavement buckled and shattered.

Residents of a nearby mobile home park ran outside after hearing the explosion.

“I heard and felt the boom,” said Palm Beach County resident Andrew Mannino. “The power immediately went out.” He said he then noticed the smell of smoke and a large black cloud rising into the sky.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the aircraft to plunge from about 35,000 feet.

While authorities have not yet identified everyone on board, families have named eight of the nine victims as tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two children, Emma and Charlie, caregiver Anita Maria Cetina, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr. Filgueiras was also killed. The other pilot has not been identified.

A sudden Mayday

The passengers were travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the aircraft passed over South Florida.

Scattered storms were moving through the area at the time of the crash, and the plane passed through a strong storm cell shortly before it began descending rapidly.

Although it is unclear whether the storm contributed to the crash, federal investigators have said it will form part of their investigation.

Minutes before the crash, Filgueiras reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, an outside air temperature of minus 47 degrees Celsius (minus 53 degrees Fahrenheit) and moderate turbulence that caused the plane to bounce by as much as 700 feet, according to a recording of radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.

“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” Filgueiras radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

Moments later, after reporting precipitation and requesting to climb, she declared an emergency.

“Mayday, mayday!” she said.

“We’re descending 10,000 feet per minute!” she told air traffic controllers.

“We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” Filgueiras cried. “We’re going to crash into the ground!”

The jet ultimately plunged 27,000 feet in one minute before flight-tracking data was cut off, according to the website ADS-B Exchange.

The plane crashed shortly before 1 p.m. on Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday that one person on the ground sustained a leg injury. Officials had initially reported that there were no injuries on the ground.

The crash is the second deadliest in the United States this year, according to NTSB records, following a skydiving plane crash in Butler, Missouri, in June that killed 12 people. It is also the deadliest crash involving a Learjet 60, according to data from the Flight Safety Foundation.

Devoted parents, children and caregiver among the dead

Family members identified Robinson, Sharp and their two children, Emma and Charlie, as victims.

Emma, four, and Charlie, two, “were the light of their lives”, a family statement said.

“Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives,” the statement read. “Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.”

The couple divided their time between Aspen, Colorado, and Austin. Robinson was a technology entrepreneur who co-founded Retention.com, an e-commerce data company. Sharp had worked in public relations and was also a ceramics artist.

“It’s quite a blow,” Helen Sharp’s father, Dudley Sharp, told The Palm Beach Post by phone on Monday. “We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane.”

Also travelling with the family was Anita Maria Cetina, identified in the family statement as the children’s caregiver.

“Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family,” the statement said, adding that she leaves a “legacy of unconditional love and devotion”.

Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, described in the family statement as two people “full of joy and adventure”, were also on board.

“From the moment they met, (Reed and Fehr) were all in on each other and the life they were building,” the statement said.

Filgueiras, the young co-pilot, was just 20 years old. Her family told CNN Brasil that she was raised in Florida, where her Brazilian family lives.

“She was a very good girl – responsible, hardworking,” her mother, Camila Gadelha Corteleti, told CNN Brasil.

Filgueiras had obtained her pilot’s licence at age 17, before getting her driver’s licence, her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, told CNN Brasil.

Though some people were surprised by her eagerness to fly, Filgueiras embraced it.

“I like being different than everyone, so to me, I think it’s, like, cool,” she told CNN affiliate WPEC in 2023. “Some people think that it’s, like, weird because I can fly planes, but I can’t drive a car. I mean, I can, but a lot of people think it’s funny.”

Her family said she had graduated from American Flyers, one of the most prestigious aviation schools in the United States, and had already accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours.

No details have been released about the other pilot on board.

Upper Jets, the company that operated the aircraft, offered condolences “to everyone affected by the catastrophic event” and said it was “committed to supporting the families of all those who lost a loved one”.

In a statement to CNN, the company said it was cooperating with authorities “to ensure an objective understanding of what occurred” and that information about the crash would be shared by officials.

Investigators face challenges at crash site

An NTSB team has begun investigating what may have caused the crash, but officials face challenges as they document the site and recover evidence over the coming days.

“The biggest obstacle that we’re going to have is recovering the major wreckage from the impacted crater on the roadway,” NTSB Senior Air Safety Investigator Tim Monville said.

The crater is filled with murky water, and further rainfall is expected in the area through Tuesday, possibly continuing into Wednesday morning.

About 20 investigators were at the scene on Sunday, with more arriving since, including NTSB Member Tom Chapman.

Chapman told reporters that pieces of the aircraft may have broken off before impact, potentially scattering evidence across nearby roads, playing fields, businesses and homes.

“We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We’re still seeking to determine that,” Chapman said on Monday. “We may find some parts of the aircraft some distance from the crash site.”

Investigators will also seek to determine whether the aircraft was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder. Maintenance records show that one had been installed, but it is unclear whether it was still on board, Chapman said.

“We’ll be better off with it,” Chapman said when asked whether investigators would be hindered without the recorder. However, he added: “Our folks are very, very good. We’re still able to do some incredible detective work and determine how things transpired.”

Weather and supercooled water

Determining whether weather contributed to the crash will be a major focus of the investigation, Chapman said.

The aircraft was flying at about 35,000 feet when the pilot reported one of aviation’s major hazards: icing.

In January 2024, the NTSB published a safety alert highlighting the risks of in-flight icing, which can cause pilots to lose control of an aircraft.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ice accumulation can increase an aircraft’s weight, reduce lift and thrust, and increase drag. This can slow an aircraft or force it downward.

All clouds at altitudes where temperatures fall below freezing have the potential to create icing conditions, according to the FAA. Icing can occur at any time of the year when conditions are right.

Even in warm weather, thunderstorms generate powerful updrafts, or columns of rising air that cool rapidly. Temperatures decrease as altitude increases, and can fall to as low as minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the updrafts at the altitudes where aircraft fly.

Filgueiras told air traffic controllers that the temperature outside the aircraft was minus 47 degrees Celsius. Ice cannot typically form in air below minus 40 degrees Celsius, as liquid water at that temperature would normally have frozen.

However, thunderstorms can produce powerful internal updrafts that push supercooled water droplets upwards, even in air colder than minus 40 degrees Celsius.

The water can remain liquid before freezing on contact with an aircraft’s surfaces, much like freezing rain falls as liquid before freezing on cars and roads.

Hundreds of residents displaced

Hundreds of residents of a nearby mobile home park have also been displaced because the crash site is blocking the entrance, according to Joel Flores, Palm Beach County commissioner for District 3.

Residents have been advised to stay with relatives or are being accommodated at two shelters while the site remains under investigation. Officials are also seeking alternative temporary housing, he said.

Several residents had left their homes to view the crash site and were unable to return after police established a perimeter around the crater, Flores said.

Some have expressed concern about being unable to access their belongings and vehicles, which they need to get to work.

The county is considering declaring a state of emergency, said county administrator Joseph Abruzzo, who is acting as incident commander. Such a move would allow officials to access emergency funds to assist those displaced.

Local officials are also considering how to help businesses affected by extended closures in the area, including a nearby shopping plaza, Abruzzo said.

The NTSB is aware that the longer the investigation takes, the longer residents will remain displaced.

“We understand the challenges for those folks and we want to do our work as quickly as we can so that the access to the neighbourhood can be reestablished,” Monville said on Monday.