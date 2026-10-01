Flow customers to pay more for broadband and bundled services

Flow customers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for broadband and bundled services come next month.

The company has informed its customers, via text and email messages, of a price hike that becomes effective from November 1.

The increase for some customers is as much as 10 dollars.

Flow says this is part of changes that arise from the company’s focus on improving the reliability and quality of the customer experience, while ensuring that it can continue to provide the connectivity and services that matter.

However, Executive Chairman of the Barbados Consumer Empowerment Network, Maureen Holder, says customers deserve more than just a notice of a price increase.

BCEN also believes the Fair Trading Commission has a role to play in such circumstances.