Barbados’ two major political parties are being accused of failing to maintain meaningful connections with communities across the island.

Friends of Democracy candidate for St Philip North, Anya Lorde, is levelling the charge at the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party.

Lorde says this is the reason why many people are now not interested in the general elections.

She was speaking earlier this evening at a F.O.D national rally at Husbands New Development in St. James.