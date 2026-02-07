A candidate for the Friends of Democracy party is throwing his support behind calls for a period of mandatory service for young people.

Ricardo Harrison, who is contesting the St. Michael North seat, pointed to the increase in violent crime in the recent past, noting that youth are often the perpetrators of these activities.

He told a spot meeting in Wotton, Christ Church last night that the Friends of Democracy is cognizant that young people are the future of the country, and that is why the party has focused heavily in its manifesto on policies that will benefit that segment of society.