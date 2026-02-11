FOD candidate promises to create a Barbados voters want

On the eve of the general elections, a Friends of Barbados candidate is assuring voters the party will create the kind of Barbados they wish for.

That’s the promise of St. Michael Central candidate Raymond Wiggins, as he addressed the party’s meeting at Deacons Farm, in St. Michael.

Lorde: Barbadians have lost faith in politics

Meanwhile, candidate for St. Philip North, Anya Lorde, says many Barbadians have lost faith in the political system.

Speaking at a meeting in Belair, St. Philip, she said voter apathy is only part of the problem.

Lorde added that many feel they have no choice but to accept the politics they’ve grown accustomed to.