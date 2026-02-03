FOD President proposes boot camps for at-risk youth to combat crime

President of the Friends of Democracy, Karina Goodridge, is calling for the introduction of boot camps for at-risk youth as a way to address crime and social decline.

Goodridge says the initiative could help steer young people onto a more positive path, while also encouraging a return to strong moral values across the country.

Addressing the launch of her party’s manifesto at Bush Hall, St. Michael, last night, the St. Philip West candidate argues that a decline in morality contributed to the high number of killings recorded last year.