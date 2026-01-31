FOD proposes anti-gang legislation amid crime spike

The Friends of Democracy is proposing to implement anti-gang legislation to address the spike in crime in Barbados.

The party’s candidate for St. Michael North, Ricardo Harrison, cited property crimes and murders among the issues of concern, noting that most are being committed by young people.

Addressing a public meeting, he cited figures which he says are troubling and of major concern, noting that in 2024 there were 50 murders involving firearms, and up to November 2025 there were 47 similar murders.