FOD proposes guaranteed child support programme for custodial parents

The Friends of Democracy Party is proposing a financial support programme that guarantees child support payments to custodial parents, even when the non-custodial parent fails to pay.

Under the initiative, the government will step in to provide financial assistance to ensure children continue to receive consistent support. The programme is aimed at reducing financial instability in single-parent households while preventing children from being disadvantaged due to missed or irregular payments.

FOD candidate for Christ Church Central, Dominique Yorke, outlined the planned programme, which is designed to place the needs of the child first.