The Footarama Eight-a-Side Competition 2026 is set to kick off next week at the BFA Wildey Turf.

This year’s two-day tournament, scheduled for May 23rd and June 6th, will feature several new teams competing for bragging rights.

Organiser Keegan Alleyne said the friendly competition is designed to help build stronger relationships among companies within the local corporate community.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bryden Stokes and Representative Riverre Williams say they are ready to retain their title.