Former AC Milan midfield Seedorf conducts football training session in Barbados

Former AC Milan midfield legend Clarence Seedorf is in Barbados and recently conducted a youth football training session in Gall Hill, St John.

The session was coordinated by FutureSport through the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

Minister of Sport Charles Griffith was in attendance, along with the SK Team, who will work directly with young athletes in the community using Seedorf’s established football development methodology.

The activity forms part of the ongoing development of a national partnership focused on youth development, sport, and long-term capacity building.