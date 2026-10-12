Former Barbados Consul General to Miami Neval Greenidge granted bail

Former Barbados Consul General to Miami, Neval Greenidge, was granted bail after pleading not guilty to two charges in court today.

He has been charged with using unlawful violence and assault.

When he appeared at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, which is operating at the Eric Holder Municipal Complex at Horse Hill, St Joseph, Mr Greenidge was granted $3,500 bail.

He is due to return to court on February 9, 2027.

Mr Greenidge was represented by attorneys Andrea Husbands, in association with Andrew Pilgrim, KC, and Kendrid Sargeant.