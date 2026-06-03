Former Programme Manager and Director of Personnel at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Keith Foster, has passed away.

He died on Saturday.

Mr. Foster started at the CBC as the Assistant Programme Manager before becoming Programme Manager and subsequently Director of Personnel.

He began his career at the corporation on 15 December 1963 and, as such, was one of the first employees at the CBC.

Mr. Foster also served as Chief Script Writer at Barbados Rediffusion Services Ltd., Personnel Training Manager at Hilton International Barbados, and Industrial Relations Officer, Director of Training and Research at the Barbados Employers’ Confederation.

He also served as a member of the Barbados National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health, the National Task Force on Diabetes, the National Advisory Committee on Workers’ Health, the Committee on Disability Policy Legislation, and the National Insurance Severance Tribunal, among others.

He was a founder member of the Human Resources Management Association of Barbados and the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, and was a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Foster was also a past president of the Bridgetown Lions Club, past zone chairman of Zone 13A of Lions Clubs of Barbados, and a past master of Lodge St Andrew.

He received several awards for his outstanding work and contribution to society.