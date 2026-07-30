Barbados’ newest centenarian is former educator Ada Judith Straughn, former principal of The Alexandra School, who also taught at The St. Michael School.

Yesterday, Ms Straughn celebrated the milestone with a special visit from the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, President of Barbados.

Ms Straughn’s friends and relatives say the centenarian is an outstanding lady, known for having a soft voice but speaking with much clarity and authority.

They say she is also a patient, God-fearing woman who has been actively involved in all aspects of St Leonard’s Anglican Church.

David Straughn says that, as a child, he watched the centenarian show him and his two brothers what it meant to be a devoted mother and wife.