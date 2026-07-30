Former educator Ada Judith Straughn celebrates 100th birthday
Barbados’ newest centenarian is former educator Ada Judith Straughn, former principal of The Alexandra School, who also taught at The St. Michael School.
Yesterday, Ms Straughn celebrated the milestone with a special visit from the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, President of Barbados.
Ms Straughn’s friends and relatives say the centenarian is an outstanding lady, known for having a soft voice but speaking with much clarity and authority.
They say she is also a patient, God-fearing woman who has been actively involved in all aspects of St Leonard’s Anglican Church.
David Straughn says that, as a child, he watched the centenarian show him and his two brothers what it meant to be a devoted mother and wife.