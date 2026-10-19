Former Government Minister Erskine Griffith laid to rest Published: October 19, 2026 | Updated: October 19, 2026 1 minute read The official funeral for former long-serving public servant and Government Minister Erskine Griffith took place today at St Patrick’s Anglican Church. Post navigation Previous: Innovative vehicle registration plate gains popularity across BarbadosNext: Attorney Philip Nicholls dies after collapsing at Supreme Court Related Stories 1 minute read Barbados announces culinary team for Taste of the Caribbean 2026 October 19, 2026 1 minute read Attorney Philip Nicholls dies after collapsing at Supreme Court October 19, 2026 1 minute read Innovative vehicle registration plate gains popularity across Barbados October 19, 2026 1 minute read Morning fire damages house in Hillaby October 19, 2026 1 minute read Expansion of Gateway Training Initiative critical for Barbados’ workforce October 19, 2026 1 minute read Police seek man for questioning in serious criminal matters October 19, 2026 Top Stories Barbados announces culinary team for Taste of the Caribbean 2026 1 Barbados announces culinary team for Taste of the Caribbean 2026 October 19, 2026 Attorney Philip Nicholls dies after collapsing at Supreme Court 2 Attorney Philip Nicholls dies after collapsing at Supreme Court October 19, 2026 Former Government Minister Erskine Griffith laid to rest 3 Former Government Minister Erskine Griffith laid to rest October 19, 2026 Innovative vehicle registration plate gains popularity across Barbados 4 Innovative vehicle registration plate gains popularity across Barbados October 19, 2026