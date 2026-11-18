Former Government Senator Tyrone Barker has been laid to rest.

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered to pay their final respects during a funeral service at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens today.

Mr Barker, a former member of the Barbados Labour Party, died late last month following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, other Government ministers and senators were among those in attendance.

Delivering the sermon at his brother’s funeral, Reverend Carl Barker shared memories of their childhood while reflecting on lessons from his life.

He remembered his brother for his commitment to church life, alongside his many other achievements.

Paying tribute, Professor Emeritus Andrew Downes remembered Mr Barker as a gifted educator. He joined the Department of Economics at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, as a lecturer in 1977.

Professor Downes highlighted the impact Mr Barker had on those he taught.

While acknowledging his contributions to professional and political life, Professor Downes said Mr Barker would be remembered most for his warm and engaging nature, as well as his influence on professionals in Barbados and across the region.