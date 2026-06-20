Former national basketball player Dwight Rouse dies

Former national basketball player and longstanding National Sports Council coach Dwight Rouse has died.

Rouse passed away today after suffering a brief illness, only days after his retirement from coaching at the National Sports Council this week.

At the national level, he was revered as a formidable defensive anchor and standout player for the Barbados basketball team.

However, his greatest achievements were off the court, where he honed the talents of several children at the primary, secondary and club levels.

Director of Sports at the National Sports Council Neil Murrell remembered him fondly.

The CBC Sports Department also extends condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.