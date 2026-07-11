Former national netballer gives back-to-school support to children in The City

Former national netballer Cherise Seale is making a positive impact in her community by providing back-to-school supplies to children in The City constituency ahead of the new school year.

Seale, who organised the initiative, distributed backpacks, pencil cases and sanitary care packages to students as part of her effort to ease the financial burden on families preparing for the return to school.

Speaking during the distribution, Seale said that although she is not a parent herself, she has frequently heard colleagues speak about the increasing cost of living and the challenges of purchasing school supplies for their children.

Those conversations, she said, inspired her to take action and give back to the community.

Member of Parliament for the City constituency and Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, welcomed the initiative, commending Cherise Seale for her commitment to giving back to the community.

Minister Lashley said that while many people often talk about the need to help others, it is encouraging to see individuals taking meaningful action to make a difference.

He added that community-driven initiatives such as Seale’s complement the work of Government by providing additional support to families in need, noting that partnerships between residents and Government can have an even greater impact on improving the lives of citizens.