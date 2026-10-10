Fort Carlisle showcase collaborative effort with businesses and locals

The recently opened ten-storey Fort Carlisle Residences on the Bay marks a groundbreaking achievement for Barbados, showcasing a collaborative effort among various businesses and local residents.

Managing Director of Moorjani Caribbean Limited, Richard Moorjani, says it is a first for Barbados.

He acknowledged the challenges faced throughout the project, emphasising the vital role of the site team in managing daily operations.

Mr Moorjani says their dedication and hard work contributed significantly to bringing the project to fruition.

The construction official says it was a nearly 100 per cent Barbadian effort, noting that the development not only enhances the architectural landscape of the area but also signifies a positive step towards community engagement and partnership in construction.