Fortress Funds recorded mixed performance in the third quarter, with gains in equity investments contributing to positive returns so far this year, while bond prices experienced some uncharacteristic weakness.

Portfolio Manager Jabari Banfield says that, despite the combination of these and other factors, the team remains optimistic about the outlook for the Fortress portfolios and the funds’ returns.

He says that, building on an update shared with investors in early October, the leading fund manager’s September 2026 quarterly report showed that higher interest rates had affected the performance of the funds under its management.