The second quarter proved to be a positive period for investments and financial markets.

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fortress Funds, Peter Arender, made the observation while reviewing market performance today.

He said favourable market conditions across various sectors, coupled with strategic investment decisions, contributed to the overall growth and resilience seen during the quarter.

Mr Arender emphasised the importance of remaining agile and well-informed in the ever-evolving financial landscape to capitalise on emerging opportunities and effectively manage risks.