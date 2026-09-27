A call for students of the Christ Church Foundation School to embrace the skills they will be learning through the newly launched community service learning programme.

The call is coming from former student Tahir Bulbulia, who is also advising the charges that being of service is important for personal development and their future.

This as the business consultant shared words of advice with the students as he delivered remarks to them during the recent launch. The youth leader says the service learning programme is also preparing the students to be leaders.