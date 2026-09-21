Students of the Christ Church Foundation School are being encouraged to make service to others a priority, even as government’s Community Service Learning Initiative takes effect this year.

Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, today reminded the students of the initiative and its objectives, stating that his ministry is aiming to equip young people with the skills, values and experiences needed for the wider world.

He was speaking at an event to mark the start of Foundation Week in the institution’s school hall earlier today, highlighting the school’s motto, “Learning to Be of Service to Humanity.”

Minister Blackman explained to the students what the programme is all about.

As the school during this week recognizes the legacy built by those gone before, Principal Shawn Forde told students that it is now their turn to make valuable contributions to the institution.