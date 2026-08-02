Four Barbadian players have qualified for the squash quarter-finals on day 10 of the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

In the men’s round of 16 today, Darien Benn defeated Micah Franklin of Bermuda 3-1, while Kamal Cumberbatch edged Taylor Carrick, also of Bermuda, 3-2.

In the women’s draw, Margot Prow beat Marie-Claire Barcant of Trinidad and Tobago 3-0, while Meagan Best also recorded a 3-0 victory over Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman Islands.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for this evening.

In hockey, the Barbados men’s team lost their first playoff match to Jamaica 2-0 and will now face Guatemala in their final game to determine seventh and eighth places.

In sailing, the team of Joseph Whelan and Amabel Chase finished fifth in both race one and race two of the two-person mixed dinghy final, earning 10 points in each race.

Meanwhile, in the one-person men’s dinghy preliminary competition, Christopher Gittens placed 13th in race four with 38 points.

In shooting, Dave Seale finished 14th in the men’s 10-metre air pistol qualification with a score of 556, missing out on qualification.

Tesonna Alleyne also failed to advance in the women’s 10-metre air pistol qualification, placing 21st with a score of 535.

In table tennis, the Barbados men’s team lost 3-1 to Venezuela, with Tyrese Knight securing the team’s lone victory.