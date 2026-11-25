Four final-year students in the Barbados Community College’s four-year Bachelor of Science in General Nursing programme have received financial assistance to support their educational pursuits.

The scholarships were awarded by the Barbados Nurses Association of America Inc. (BNAA).

Reba Watts, Reanna Phillips and Khalia Small-Davis received Eunice Coppin Scholarships, while Zada Cox was awarded the William Mottley Denny / Velta Caroline Denny Memorial Scholarship.

The awards ceremony took place yesterday at the Barbados Nurses Association headquarters at Gibson House, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael.

Executive member of the BNAA, Dr Cicely Wilkinson, said the Eunice Coppin Scholarship was established in 1982 following the tragic death of Ms Coppin, a former member of the association.

She noted that the BNAA has awarded approximately 16 Eunice Coppin Scholarships to date.

The William Mottley Denny / Velta Caroline Denny Memorial Scholarship was donated by BNAA member Velta Simmons.

Head of the Nursing Department at BCC, Dr Sonia Watson-Miller, thanked the association for its continued support of nursing students.

She also urged the recipients to use the financial assistance wisely and for its intended purpose.