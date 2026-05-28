Four finals highlighted the conclusion of the 2026 Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic at the BFA Technical Centre.

De Ole Boyz Club captured first place in the newly introduced Over-60 division with victory over Black Rock Masters.

Paradise FC claimed the new Over-55 category after defeating Zephirin Pinelands by three goals to nil.

In the Over-50 division, UK-based Cockney Rebels secured the title at the expense of Royalty Ballers.

Then in the marquee Over-40 final, Carib Wildey Masters defeated Empire Club on penalties to lift the championship trophy.

Damien Best takes a closer look at that match.