Four champions crowned at Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic
Four finals highlighted the conclusion of the 2026 Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic at the BFA Technical Centre.
De Ole Boyz Club captured first place in the newly introduced Over-60 division with victory over Black Rock Masters.
Paradise FC claimed the new Over-55 category after defeating Zephirin Pinelands by three goals to nil.
In the Over-50 division, UK-based Cockney Rebels secured the title at the expense of Royalty Ballers.
Then in the marquee Over-40 final, Carib Wildey Masters defeated Empire Club on penalties to lift the championship trophy.
Damien Best takes a closer look at that match.