Four left homeless after St. James house fire

Four people are homeless following a house fire at Weston, St. James, today.

The blaze destroyed one house and damaged another.

Personnel from the Barbados Fire Service responded to the scene, along with Member of Parliament for St. James North and Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman.

Minister Blackman told CBC News that while saddened by the incident, he is pleased that no one was injured and there was no loss of life.

Eleanor Griffith, whose house was damaged, says she is relieved that her home was not destroyed.