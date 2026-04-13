Four men including a juvenile charged with robbery

The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged four young men, including a male juvenile, with several offences, including possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The accused are Isaac Leon Stewart, 18, of Lower Carlton, Chapel Gap, St. James; Kyan Rashad Jordan, 24, of Rock Hall, St. Andrew; Shaquan Ricardo Cain, 18, of Bays Road, Lower Carlton, St. James; and a male juvenile.

In the Holetown jurisdiction, all four were charged with robbery on 27th March 2026, with a total value of stolen property of $750.00 Bds

Shaquan Cain was separately charged with possession of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition, as well as robbery, these offences committed on April 6, 2026. The total value of the stolen property in that matter was BDS$4,830.00.

The total value of the stolen property was BDS$5,580.00.

Cain and Jordan face additional charges in the District ‘B’ jurisdiction, including use of a firearm and robbery on April 5, 2026. The total value of stolen property in that matter is BDS$35,007.00.

Stewart, Jordan, Cain and the juvenile are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today