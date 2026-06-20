The 2026 Dasani-Powerade Barbados National Championships are off to a blazing start, with four new national champions crowned yesterday at the Coleridge and Parry School.

Jenila Artherley was crowned the women’s javelin champion with a throw of 35.87 metres, while on the men’s side, Micah Shepherd was the winner with a throw of 62.71 metres.

In the discus, Elite Distance Programme claimed both the women’s and men’s titles. Shanice Hutson took the women’s event with a throw of 44.16 metres, while Kasim Connell threw 44.56 metres to become men’s national champion.