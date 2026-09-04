As the new school year officially kicks off next Monday, students and staff of four primary schools will be relocated to allow for major infrastructural upgrades at the respective plants.

The schools identified for the first phase of this transformation are St Paul’s Primary School, Milton Lynch Primary School, Eagle Hall Primary School and Good Shepherd Primary School.

The upgrades form part of the ministry’s continued efforts to create safe, modern, inclusive and resilient learning environments that are equipped to meet the needs of students and educators now and into the future.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, says while the works are underway, teaching and learning will continue at alternative sites.

She was speaking at today’s joint ministerial meeting on issues surrounding the new school year.