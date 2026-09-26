KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – The son of a 76-year-old businessman who was gunned down while sitting on the patio of his home in May 2025 is among four people shot and killed on Friday.

Police have not released the names of the deceased, but Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for crime fighting, Brenton Smith, confirmed the deaths.

The senior police officer also confirmed that four people have been taken to hospital for medical attention, adding that they had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed the names of the deceased as Steve King, 22, self-employed, the son of murdered businessman Stephen King, also of Green Hill; fellow villagers Antonio Samuel, 30, and Shaqueil Peters, 26; as well as Paul’s Avenue resident Shevon Chandler, 23.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Green Hill woman received injuries to her right hand; a 17-year-old male student received injuries to his right arm, right leg and left hand; a 28-year-old man received injuries to his right arm; and a 16-year-old mechanic received injuries to his left thigh, right forearm and left hand.

They are all said to be in stable condition in hospital.

Smith said police were informed of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. local time.

“The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force can confirm that it appears that four persons were killed as a result of a shooting incident in the Green Hill area,” Smith said, noting that the shooting took place “not too far from the hard court”.

He noted that the investigation was still ongoing even as he spoke just after midnight Friday, Sept. 25, with members of the Crime Investigation Unit processing the scene.

“So you can understand the difficulties,” Smith said, apparently referring to the limited information that he disclosed.