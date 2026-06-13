Deacons, St George Primary, Arthur Smith and West Terrace Primary have all secured places in Monday’s quarter-finals of the BICO Primary Schools’ Football Competition following victories in Friday’s Round of 16 matches.

Deacons booked their spot in the last eight with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Roland Edwards Primary.

The goals for Deacons came from Adrian Allen and Jaylen Fenty, whose efforts proved enough to send their team through to the next round.

The other successful teams, St George Primary, Arthur Smith Primary and West Terrace Primary, also produced winning performances to keep their championship hopes alive.

With the quarter-final line-up now taking shape, attention turns to Monday’s matches as the remaining teams continue their quest for the title.

CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke has more on the action.