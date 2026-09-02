Members of the public had the opportunity to access free health services as part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Back-to-School Community Health Pop-up.

The free event, held in Golden Square Freedom Park, offered blood pressure and blood sugar checks, as well as eye screenings.

The Ministry also hosted several other partners who engaged individuals in various activities, including cooking demonstrations and product sampling.

Technical Officer in the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Kemielle Lashley, explained the pop-up seeks to inform individuals on the varying aspects of their health.