Free public speaking training being offered to young Barbadians

Young Barbadians who want to boost their public speaking skills are being given the opportunity to do so through a free public speaking training programme.

The course is being offered by Ambassador The Most Honourable Liz Thompson.

It will consist of four two-hour training sessions for people aged 18 to 30.

In a press release, Ambassador Thompson said that while the majority of the sessions will be held in person, virtual sessions have also been included since many meetings and other forms of communication now take place online, making effective communication in such settings increasingly important.

She said the number of people selected to participate will be determined by the volume of applications received and the most manageable class size that would allow facilitators to provide individual attention to participants.

The training will use lectures, games, role-playing and interactive exercises to demonstrate the art of communication, explain the difference between crafting and delivering a good or poor speech, highlight common mistakes made in public presentations and build confidence while speaking in public settings.

Those interested in the training and who meet the age requirement should submit a video no longer than 60 seconds to WhatsApp number 850-1602, providing information about themselves and explaining why they would like to participate in the public speaking programme.