Free tickets for Sir Garfield Sobers’ state funeral to be available islandwide

Free tickets for the state funeral of National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St Auburn Sobers, will be available at various locations islandwide.

This announcement came from Minister of Health and Wellness Senator Lisa Cummins during a site visit at Kensington Oval, where the state funeral will be held.

She says condolence books will also be available for Barbadians to sign.

Condolence books are now available at Government Headquarters, Parliament Buildings, Cricket Legends of Barbados, Kensington Oval, Cheapside Post Office, Bay Primary School and the Weymouth Sports Club.

Additional locations will be added tomorrow morning.