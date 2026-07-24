Barbadians are now able to collect free tickets for the state funeral of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers at Kensington Oval.

Government is encouraging members of the public to secure tickets early as officials prepare for what is expected to be a massive turnout.

Beginning this morning, admit-one tickets were available at locations housing condolence books and at post offices across the island.

Coordinator of the state funeral, Senator Lisa Cummins, says people can also reserve tickets online.

Senator Cummins also disclosed that a website has been created in honour of Sir Garfield Sobers, and she is encouraging people to visit it.

She said the celebrations honouring National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers will begin before his state funeral.

This Saturday, a special tribute evening will be held at the Weymouth Cricket Ground with the final of the Sir Garfield Sobers Cricket Tournament, where the University of the West Indies will face Police.