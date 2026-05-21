Controversy has again surfaced within the Barbados Road Tennis Association, this time following the removal of its secretary, Alvin Brancker.

In a letter obtained by CBC Sports after a meeting of the association’s Executive Committee last night, it was revealed that President Frederick Blunt proposed a no-confidence motion against Brancker.

The motion reportedly centred on repeated delays in the production of meeting minutes, which the committee said had negatively affected its operations.

The motion to remove Brancker was carried by a majority vote of the executive, with former floor member Vonrad Walters appointed as interim secretary.

The letter, which was sent to members of the association, also expressed a desire to fill the position permanently as soon as possible.

Back in August last year, BRTA member Michael Harris Junior held a media conference highlighting concerns that the association had not held an annual general meeting or produced a financial report in two years.

Over the past nine months, concerns and criticism have continued to be directed at the executive and President by some members of the organisation.

A date for the election of a new secretary has not yet been announced.