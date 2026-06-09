Friends of Democracy names shadow ministers

Shadow ministers for the Friends of Democracy have been named and will be led by Senator and President of the party, Karina Goodridge, who will hold the portfolios for national security, health care, legal affairs and economic affairs.

First Vice President Ricardo Harrison will be responsible for housing and home affairs, while Second Vice President Matthew Thorne will oversee tourism, and Third Vice President Andwele Williams will speak on matters relating to youth, sports and culture.

Patricia White will deal with matters relating to education, labour, energy, business and entrepreneurship; Anya Lorde will tackle issues of criminal justice, Attorney General Affairs and Gender Affairs; Raymond Wiggins will be responsible for Family Welfare and Elder Affairs; John Delaney will oversee Public and Private Investment and Foreign Affairs; Jamal Martindale will speak on Transport and Works; and Omar Smith will deal with issues relating to Agriculture and Food Security.