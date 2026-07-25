Several generations of Barbadian and West Indian cricketing excellence will gather this Monday for From the Crease, a special evening of stories and heartfelt tributes celebrating the life and legacy of National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Cricket Legends of Barbados, Herbert House, Fontabelle.

It will be hosted by veteran broadcaster Barry Wilkinson.

From the Crease forms part of Barbados’ Standing Ovation for Sir Garry and the national programme of observances surrounding his State Funeral and National Service of Thanksgiving.

Confirmed participants include Wayne Daniel, Vasbert Drakes, The Most Honourable Joel Garner, Sir Gordon Greenidge and Sir Charles Griffith, among others.

The public is invited to be part of this evening of cricket history and remembrance.