FTC reviewing proposed Flow price increase

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) is reviewing the proposed price increase by telecommunications provider Flow.

This was revealed in a statement from the FTC this afternoon, in response to Flow informing customers of an increase of up to $10 for bandwidth services.

The Commission says that, while its authority does not extend to the rates charged for mobile or broadband services, it does have the authority to examine the announced increase under the Consumer Protection Act, Cap. 326D, including whether the relevant business practices comply with the requirements of the Act.

In this regard, the Commission has requested further information from Flow.

It wants to know the contractual provisions being relied upon to implement the increase, the timing and manner in which consumers have been or will be notified, and details of the consumers who are likely to be affected.

The Commission is therefore examining when consumers were first notified, the methods used to communicate the change and the effective date of the proposed increase, among other things.

The FTC says the information being sought will allow for a better understanding of the extent of the impact across Flow’s customer base and whether different groups of consumers may be affected differently.

The Commission has also requested details regarding any additional services, features or other value that consumers will receive in connection with the increased price.