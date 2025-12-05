Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn has promised to provide funds to Combermere School to make the Waterford, St. Michael institution more accessible to people with disabilities, including through the installation of an elevator.

He gave his word after Chairman of the School’s Board of Management, Captain Rev. Al Walcott, reported on efforts to make the school more accessible, including placing a ramp leading into the Major Noot Hall for the physically challenged.

Speaking to the gathering in the Major Noot Hall, which included President of Barbados, Lt. Col., the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, Straughn, who graduated from Combermere in 1995, urged the Chairman to get the needed numbers to the Ministry of Finance by mid-January.