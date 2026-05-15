Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says extensive discussions will be held to determine whether additional measures are necessary following the announcement that Barbados is entering a precautionary standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister indicated that the country would enter into a precautionary standby arrangement with the IMF valued at 260 million US dollars, which will remain in place for the next three years.

Prime Minister Mottley says the measures are necessary to help the country address a number of ongoing challenges.