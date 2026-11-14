BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Caribbean governments and businesses must move beyond subscribing to imported technology and invest in developing and owning solutions that can serve regional needs and generate income internationally, Future Caribbean founder Lily Dash says.

Dash argued that the region was missing opportunities to develop its own technology industry, despite having skilled people working in some of the world’s leading technology companies.

“We’re really epic at subscribing to technology and renting it and not owning it in the Caribbean,” she said during an interview.

Dash said the region routinely paid overseas companies for digital products and services that Caribbean businesses could potentially develop themselves.

She cited conference applications as an example, saying organisers in the Caribbean could pay about US$15,000 for an application that allows attendees to view event information and connect with other participants.

She argued that local technology companies could develop such products and sell them to conferences across the region and beyond.

“There is no reason under the sun why a Caribbean company cannot build that app in 2026,” she said.

Dash said the challenge was not simply developing a product but creating the conditions that would allow entrepreneurs to attract customers, financing and the expertise needed to grow.

She acknowledged that the region’s venture capital market remained underdeveloped and that traditional financial institutions were often reluctant to finance technology ventures.

However, she argued that governments and private-sector companies could help create demand by deliberately purchasing and supporting locally developed solutions.

She also called for greater collaboration among regional businesses and governments, rather than having each country independently pay for similar technology subscriptions.

Dash said Caribbean entrepreneurs should also look beyond the region for customers, noting that solutions developed to address local challenges could be applicable in other parts of the world.

“The Caribbean is a really tough market,” she said. “If you can make it there, you can make anywhere.”

She pointed to the talent of Caribbean people working in major technology companies and argued that the region had the capacity to develop internationally competitive businesses.

Dash also cited the example of Canva, the Australian company that grew into a major global technology business, as evidence that successful companies could emerge outside established technology centres.

She said building a regional technology industry would require an ecosystem involving entrepreneurs, investors, governments, established businesses and international partners.

“Systems of organised effort are required to make things and make companies viable,” she said.

Contending that being an innovative entrepreneur in the Caribbean is “an extreme sport”, Dash argued that innovators needed a strong network of supporters to overcome the region’s financing and market challenges.

She said the Barbados-based Future Caribbean was seeking to build that support network by connecting regional innovators with international advisers, investors and potential customers.