G4S has partnered with Erdiston Special School to commemorate World Down Syndrome Day with a meaningful presentation focused on inclusion, awareness, and empowerment.

World Down Syndrome Day, observed annually on March 21, is a global awareness day recognised by the United Nations to advocate for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of individuals with Down syndrome.

G4S’ Managing Director, James Devers, says the company sees education as critical to the development and growth of young people and the nation as a whole, adding that special needs children are even more important.

Principal Donna Holder notes that partnerships like these play a vital role in fostering awareness, support, and empowerment for students.

Thousands of students, teachers, and employees at businesses across the island rocked their socks in commemoration of World Down Syndrome Day.