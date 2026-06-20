George Hall remembered as a journalism giant

A giant of a man and a passionate journalist.

These were just some of the heartfelt descriptions used to honour the late Director of News and Current Affairs at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, George Hall, who was also a respected Public Affairs Officer at the United States Embassy in Barbados.

Hundreds gathered this morning at Mount of Prayer Wesleyan Church to pay their final respects and celebrate the life and legacy of a true icon in Barbadian journalism.

Trevor Thorpe reports.