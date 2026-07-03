George Lamming Primary receives television monitor for reading programme

Students of the George Lamming Primary School now have a new television monitor to support their RISE Reading Programme.

The monitor was donated by Member of Parliament for the area, Marsha Caddle, who is also patron of the reading programme.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Economic Affairs and Planning handed over the monitor yesterday, which was the final day of the school year.

Caddle said the equipment would complement the school’s literacy efforts while reinforcing the importance of traditional learning methods.

During the presentation, Caddle presented the Community-Minded Awards to Kelia Cain and Liam Chase for showing great emotional and other maturity through their willingness to help others.