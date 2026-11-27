Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Barbados for a five-day state visit.

President Mahama touched down at Grantley Adams International Airport around 5:45 p.m., where he received an official welcome.

The visit focuses on strengthening diplomatic, economic and historical ties between Barbados and Ghana, while celebrating Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and fifth year as a republic.

During his visit, President Mahama will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and meet with the President of Barbados, His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic.

With Ghana set to assume the chairmanship of the African Union in 2027, discussions are expected to focus on expanding trade, investment and cooperation between African and Caribbean nations.

Other highlights of the state visit include an address to a joint session of Parliament tomorrow. President Mahama will also join Prime Minister Mottley for a twinning ceremony linking Cape Coast and Speightstown, alongside the unveiling of the King Cuffee bust, honouring the 17th-century Ghanaian-born leader of a planned uprising in Barbados in 1675.

On Saturday, the Ghanaian leader will speak at the official opening of the Ancestral Memorial to the Enslaved in Newton, Christ Church, while on Monday he will attend Barbados’ Independence Day Parade.