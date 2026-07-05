Gladiola remain on top of the standings after the rain-affected BCA Elite Series Seven concluded today.

At Bank Hall, Gladiola drew with hosts Empire.

Scores: Empire 259; Gladiola 225 for eight declared.

There was one victory, when at Brereton, Windward beat BCA Youth by ten wickets.

Scores: BCA Youth 155 and 175; Windward 315 for eight declared and 20 without loss.

In the other drawn games:

At Friendship, Wanderers 305 for eight declared; Spartan 122 and 239 for eight.

At Beckles Road, YMPC 209 and 190 for nine; Pickwick 203 and 66 for two.

At the 3Ws Oval, Wildey 204 for six declared; UWI 78 without loss.