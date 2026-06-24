Global tour operators report strong interest in Barbados
Global tour operators and travel agents are reporting that Barbados continues to be a hot seller among their target audiences.
They say that even if their potential customers are not booking right away, they are requesting in-depth information about Barbados’ tourism offerings.
Some of them are on the island attending the ongoing Connect Barbados 2026, getting a first-hand glimpse of what the island has to offer.
CBC’s Anesta Henry and Patrick Murray caught up with some of them at the Hilton Barbados Resort.